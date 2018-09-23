MOTORCYCLE ACCIDENT

Motorcycle crash kills man in Firebaugh

EMBED </>More Videos

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist in Firebaugh.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The California Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist in Firebaugh around 10:45 p.m. on Friday.

Officials say the 32-year-old rider drifted for some reason, then flipped his bike, which threw him into a dry drainage canal. They say the man suffered head injuries, along with possible internal injuries.

Paramedics took him to the hospital, but doctors could not save his life.

CHP officers believe the man was not wearing a helmet but they do not think he was drunk or on drugs.

They have not publicly identified him.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
motorcycle accidentcrashCHPFirebaugh
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MOTORCYCLE ACCIDENT
Motorcyclist killed in crash in Fresno County
Report: George Clooney hurt in motorcycle crash in Italy
VIDEO: CHP officer collides with motorcycle rider in SoCal
Motorcycle crash leaves rider with critical injuries
More motorcycle accident
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
Show More
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
More News