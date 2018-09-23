Motorcycle crash kills man in Firebaugh

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist in Firebaugh around 10:45 p.m. on Friday.Officials say the 32-year-old rider drifted for some reason, then flipped his bike, which threw him into a dry drainage canal. They say the man suffered head injuries, along with possible internal injuries.Paramedics took him to the hospital, but doctors could not save his life.CHP officers believe the man was not wearing a helmet but they do not think he was drunk or on drugs.They have not publicly identified him.