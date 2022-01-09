32 sustain 'life threatening' injuries in massive fire at NYC apartment; 63 hurt in total

Approximately 200 FDNY members are operating on scene of a 5-alarm fire at 333 East 181 Street in the Bronx. There are currently 19 serious injuries to civilians. pic.twitter.com/R3pnXs8NlX — FDNY (@FDNY) January 9, 2022

NEW YORK -- More than 60 people were hurt, dozens with life-threatening injuries, in a massive fire that broke out at a high-rise apartment building in New York City Sunday, officials said.About 200 firefighters were battling the five-alarm blaze at the 19-story high-rise in the Bronx borough's Tremont neighborhood.At least 32 residents are seriously injured, according to the New York City Fire Department. Nine are in serious condition and 22 less severe injuries, with 63 injured in total."We expect numerous fatalities," FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said during a press conference.Videos posted to social media show flames gushing out of multiple windows in the building.Officials said the fire appears to have originated in a duplex apartment on the building's third floor. Many of the injuries were found on the upper floors, and officials believe smoke inhalation may be to blame.The fire engulfed two floors of the building but smoke trailed through all 19 floors, Nigro said."The smoke conditions in this building are unprecedented," he said.An investigation is underway. Nigro said the fire is "not suspicious.""This is going to be one of the worst fires we have witnessed here in modern times in the city of New York," Mayor Eric Adams said.