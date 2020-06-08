house fire

Laundry room vent catches fire in Parlier home, firefighters say

Firefighters believe an electrical problem caused a small fire at a home near Parlier on Sunday night.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters believe an electrical problem caused a small fire at a home near Parlier on Sunday night.

Fire crews went to the neighborhood on 2nd Street near Whitner Avenue at around 10:30 p.m.

Officials say two people were inside the house when they smelled smoke. They discovered a vent fan in the laundry room caught fire and damaged part of the attic.

Firefighters worked to stop the flames from spreading further around the house.

No injuries were reported.

The fire damaged some wiring, and residents were told they couldn't stay at the house for the time being.
