Annual Fresno State Peach Blossom Festival going virtual this year

A time-honored tradition that brings together thousands of kids in the Central Valley is going virtual this year.
The Peach Blossom Festival will be brought back after it was canceled last year due to the pandemic. The festival will be hosted online by Fresno State on March 25 and March 26.

Organizers say they have built a brand new website so students can send their performances for everyone to see.

"Our deadline is March 12, so that we can provide the normal feedback and comments and reviewing process that we would in a face to face environment," said Christina Wells, co-director of the festival.

Event directors have waived all registration fees this year, so any student with a passion for performance and literature can participate.

There will be t-shirts on sale for the community to show support for the annual event. The shirts can be ordered at peachblossomfestival.com.
