VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is dead after he was hit and killed by a car in Visalia.It happened last night before 7:30 pm on Walnut west of Ben Maddox.Police say the man was walking in a dark area of the roadway when he was hit.He was rushed to Kaweah Health Medical Center, where he later died.The driver stayed on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.Alcohol or drugs are not believed to be a factor.