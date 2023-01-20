Man hospitalized after shooting at central Fresno apartment complex

The shooting happened around 10 pm at an apartment complex near Sussex Way and Effie Street.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was hospitalized after a shooting in central Fresno on Thursday night.

Officials with the Fresno Police Department say a man believed to be in his 20s was found with gunshot wounds to his lower body.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in an unknown condition.

While investigating, officers said they learned that two groups had possibly started shooting at each other during an argument.

Investigators say the suspects were firing at each other as they ran through the apartment complex

Officers have taped off the intersection as they continue to search for evidence.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.