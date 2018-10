The search is on for a Silver Jeep Liberty involved in a hit and run.Fresno Police said the driver hit a person riding a bicycle on Blackstone at Pine in Central Fresno just after two last Thursday morning.The driver appeared to swerve in an attempt to miss the cyclist but was too late. The condition of the cyclist is not known.The driver of the Jeep left the scene.The vehicle possibly sustained damage to the front driver's side.