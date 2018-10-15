VOTE 2018

2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at California gubernatorial candidate John Cox

John Cox focused on water during Valley visit

In the November election, California voters will decide on a new governor. Here's a look at Republican gubernatorial candidate John Cox.

John Cox describes himself as a "self-made" millionaire who grew a business from scratch to employ nearly 100 people. Cox has long been active as a volunteer helping rebuild homes for low-income seniors and people with disabilities in the San Diego area.

A former Democrat, Cox is trying to become the first Republican to win the governor's office since Arnold Schwarzenegger was re-elected in 2006.

This is not the first time Cox has run for public office. He ran for both Congress in 2000 and the U.S. Senate in 2002. Cox did appear on some primary ballots as a Republican Presidential hopeful in 2008.

He describes his campaign as one to, "Take California back from the special interests that own the politicians in Sacramento." Cox blames the Sacramento establishment for levying the highest state taxes in American and for California having America's highest poverty rate.

Cox insists he is campaigning against California's "status quo." He believes in lowering taxes, including California's gasoline tax, improving roads, and expanding water storage capacity to ease rationing during future droughts.

The 63-year-old and his wife Susan live in San Diego and they have four daughters. Cox put himself through college by teaching tennis. He holds a law degree from Kent College of the Law. He is also a CPA.

Cox grew up in Chicago, as the son of a single mother who taught in Chicago's public schools. His mother and stepfather were both Democrats. Cox often recited lines from President Kennedy's inaugural speech as a boy.

KEY ISSUES

ENVIRONMENT & CLIMATE CHANGE

Cox opposes new or expanded offshore drilling along California's coast. He seeks to expand California's clean energy options.

HOUSING

Proposes streamlining the process of building new housing that would eventually create more units thus lowering the cost to rent and buy in California.

IMMIGRATION

Opposes California's status as a "Sanctuary State." Supports securing the Mexican border to stop the flow of undocumented immigrants and human trafficking. Cox believes both of those issues lower the quality of life in California, especially for people in the state's inner cities.

TRANSPORTATION

Opposes current Gov. Jerry Brown's plans for California High Speed Rail. Cox supports reforms to make it easier and less expensive to build and repair highways in California.

WATER & FARMING

Cox wants to prioritize improvements to California's water storage system, including two reservoir projects: Temperance Flat in Fresno County and Sites in Sacramento Valley.

HEALTH CARE
Cox promises to put Californians back in charge of their health care and decreasing the influence of elected officials, Big Pharma, HMOs, and insurers.

DEATH PENALITY & ABORTION

Cox has expressed his opposition to both. On the death penalty, Cox cites his religious beliefs as a Roman Catholic. He has described abortion as being "murder -- plain and simple." Cox believes abortion should be regulated at the state level.

ENDORSEMENTS

President Donald Trump
California Peace Officers Association
Michael Reagan (Radio Host & son of President & Gov. Ronald Reagan)
Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association, Save Prop. 13
George Shultz, Former U.S. Secretary of State
Carl DeMaio, Chairman Stop the Gas Tax (Prop. 6)

Take a look at full coverage on the 2018 election here.
2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at the California governor's race
2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at CA gubernatorial candidate Gavin Newsom
2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at all the California propositions
Are you registered to vote? Check here
2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at all the California propositions
2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at CA gubernatorial candidate Gavin Newsom
2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at the California governor's race
Are you registered to vote? Check here
2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at all the California propositions
2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at CA gubernatorial candidate Gavin Newsom
2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at the California governor's race
