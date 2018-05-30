AG WATCH

Farmworkers sue EPA over exposure to dangerous pesticides

EMBED </>More Videos

The lawsuit claims the EPA is delaying the release of new training materials designed to improve worker safety. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Several lawsuits have been filed against the Environmental Protection Agency on behalf of farmworkers. The lawsuits have to do with mandatory training for pesticide use.

They claim the EPA is delaying the release of new training materials designed to improve worker safety.

Revisions made in 2015 required farmworkers to undergo training for pesticide use every year instead of every five years.

The move was applauded by those seeking added protections for those who pick our fruits and vegetables.

Nayamin Martinez of the Central California Environmental Justice Network said, "They are human beings and these pesticides are dangerous chemicals that are meant to kill. The chemical doesn't make any difference killing a pest or killing someone or harming an individual."

Earthjustice attorney Hannah Chang added, "EPA is explicitly refusing to publish the notice of availability because they don't want the training to be mandatory."

Attorneys for the farmworkers say training would be required to be completed within six months of that notice.

California is among three states to join a lawsuit against the EPA headed by Scott Pruitt.

The suit contends the EPA isn't making new pesticide training material available. Chang said, "Their failure to do that means that there are tens of thousands of farmworkers around the country who are not getting the training they should be getting."

Martinez believes with so many seasonal workers coming in to work on Valley farms it's important pesticide safety training sessions become more common. She said, "Even with the regulations that we have in California that are more stringent than nationwide, we still are facing a lot of incidents where farmworkers are drifted and sprayed with very dangerous pesticides."

The EPA has not commented on the pesticide training lawsuits.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsenvironmental protection agencyag watchagriculturefarmingenvironmentFresno
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
AG WATCH
Labor crew supervisor convicted of human trafficking
TCSO use technology to catch man suspected of stealing from Visalia area farmers
Growers getting a few extra weeks of water
Heat wave brings early harvest for Valley farmers
Dairy farmers say cows surviving through triple-digit heat
More ag watch
POLITICS
Amy Schumer among hundreds detained at Kavanaugh Pprotest
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
What did Sen. Graham mean by his 'trailer park with a $100 bill' remark?
Trump mocks Kavanaugh accuser at Mississippi campaign rally
President Trump: 'Very scary time for young men in America'
More Politics
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News