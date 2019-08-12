special election

Special election to be held Tuesday for Fresno City Council District 2 seat

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A special election will be held Tuesday for the Fresno City Council District 2 seat.

The seat became vacant when former councilmember Steve Brandau won a Fresno county supervisorial seat in 2018.

Residents of the northwest Fresno district can choose between six candidates including, Lawrence Garcia, Mike Karbassi, Jared Gordon, Oscar Sandoval, Phill Arballo and George Herman.

Only 16 percent of registered voters have cast their ballot so far.

A candidate can win the August 13th primary by receiving more than 50 percent of the vote. However, if no candidate reaches the threshold, the top two candidates will advance to a November 5th run-off.

The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
