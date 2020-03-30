Updates on California's response to COVID-19 and the coronavirus outbreak

RELATED: Coronavirus: Tracking Central California COVID-19 cases
We are tracking the latest updates here:
April 8, 2020
12:00 pm
California Governor Gavin Newsom says he's put together a deal to buy hundreds of millions of N95 masks.
"In the last 48 hours we have secured through a consortia of non-profits and a manufacturer here in the state of California upwards of 200 million masks on a monthly basis," said Gov. Newsom.
The announcement comes a day after Newsom said he expects California to see its peak in coronavirus patients in May. Meanwhile, other experts say the peak may come sooner.
During his daily briefing, Newsom also gave an update on the total number of Caliornia COVID-19 cases. There are now 16,957 positive cases in the state, 1,154 people in intensive care units, 2,714 hospitalized and 442 dead. The governor said 68 people died in the state since his Tuesday briefing.
April 7, 2020
12:00 pm
During his daily briefing, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced new resources for Californians dealing with stress during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Newsom and California Surgeon General Dr. Nadine Burke Harris both emphasized the importance of people taking care of themselves physically and emotionally as the state continues to shelter in place. The state has multiple guidelines available to aid people and caregivers, including "playbooks" for people to deal with stress. Those playbooks can be viewed here.
Newsom added that there are 16 hotlines being provided by the state to address the needs of Californians, ranging from domestic violence resources to teen stress resources to LGBTQ resources. Those hotlines can be found here.
The governor also updated the state's total COVID-19 numbers, saying that as of Tuesday at noon there are 15,865 cases (a 10.7% increase since Monday), 2,611 hospitalized patients, 1,108 in intensive care units and 374 dead.
The state of California is also sending ventilators to New York, New Jersey and Illinois, with plans to provide them to other states in the future.
California is sending 100 lifesaving ventilators to New Jersey.— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) April 7, 2020
We are beyond grateful to @GavinNewsom and the people of California.
From the bottom of our hearts, thank you. We will repay the favor when California needs it.
April 6, 2020
12:00 pm
Gov. Gavin Newsom said the state has secured 4,613 additional beds for alternate care sites as California braces for an anticipated surge in COVID-19 patients, with more currently being negotiated.
Newsom provided the update during his daily press conference on Monday. The governor said phase one of the state's response involves securing 50,000 additional beds beyond what's currently available in the hospital system.
The state has asked for an additional 30,000 beds to come from the hospital system, leaving 20,000 to be found outside the system. To this point, Newsom says they've secured 4,613.
"California has been working closely with hospitals to aggressively expand our state's ability to treat the coming surge in COVID-19 patients," said Governor Gavin Newsom. "As a result, California is adding tens of thousands more hospital beds, sourcing and distributing lifesaving medical supplies and ventilators, and significantly expanding our health care workforce."
The governor made the announcement from inside Sleep Train Arena in Sacramento, one of the alternate care sites secured by the state. Newsom mentioned Porterville Developmental Center and 246 beds there as part of the group of sites the state has locked in.
Newsom also provided an update on California's COVID-19 numbers, saying there are now 14,336 positive cases, 343 dead, 2,509 hospitalized and 1,085 in intensive care units in the state.
April 4, 2020
During his Saturday briefing, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced new tests from Abbott Labs will be provided in California.
The tests will be available at 75 different sites across the state through a 13-hospital system. The new test from Abbott Labs can give COVID-19 results in five to 15 minutes.
Gov. Newsom also announced a new website for people to contribute in California's efforts against COVID-19. They can be provided through either donation or purchase.
April 3, 2020
12:00 pm
During his Friday briefing, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a partnership with FEMA and counties up and down California that will provide 15,000 hotel rooms for homeless who are at risk of contracting COVID-19.
Newsom said the state has secured just under 7,000 hotel rooms with occupancy agreements where homeless people can go, with FEMA set to provide 75% reimbursement of costs as long as the state stays within guidelines.
Homeless who have been exposed to the virus and are deemed high-risk, such as seniors living on the street, would fit the guideline set forth by FEMA, Newsom said.
The governor also said that they hope to secure a total of 15,000 rooms in phase one of the program, adding that hundreds of homeless are off the street already.
April 2, 2020
12:00 pm
During his daily briefing, Gov. Gavin Newsom praised an aggregated job listing website called the OnwardCA Coalition started by several businesses, including Bitwise Industries in Fresno.
The website helps link workers who were displaced by the COVID-19 pandemic to find essential services and jobs available in the state.
The site helps matches workers with jobs based on their locations and skills, and also lists available training opportunities.
On Thursday, Newsom also said the small businesses could apply for up to $10,000 in grant money through the Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program to help keep their employees on during the outbreak.
Newsom said businesses could also apply for debt relief up to $25,000 to help pay for loan payments for six months.
April 1, 2020
12:00 pm
Gov. Newsom supports school campuses remaining closed for rest of school year
As the state prepares for a surge of COVID-19 cases, Gov. Newsom stressed the importance of social distancing.
The governor said he strongly supports schools remaining closed for the duration of the school year, and announced a partnership with Google to increase internet access to students to continue distance learning for at least the next three months.
March 31, 2020
12:00 pm
On Tuesday, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a statewide initiative to increase connectivity to senior citizens during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Newsom said the initiative was a partnership with AARP and a multitude of other companies and agencies to help the 5.3 million Californians who are age 65 and up. It focuses on wellness checks to ensure seniors have food and medicine and on emotional checks as seniors deal with anxiety and loneliness during the state's shelter-in-place order.
"It's incumbent on us to check in on the world's greatest generation," Newsom said.
With the initiative comes a hotline that allows people to get answers and get connected to the resources they need: 833-544-2374. Newsom says the state's 211 system is also being used and can be utilized to connect seniors to services.
During Tuesday's update, Newsom also mentioned an executive order protecting small businesses, giving them a 90-day extension on their due state taxes. Newsom also updated the state's COVID-19 numbers.
NEW: CA has 6,932 positive cases of #COVID19.— Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) March 31, 2020
1,617 of those who have tested positive are in our hospitals. 657 of those patients are in the ICU.
Over the next few weeks we expect these numbers to increase. This disease can impact anyone. Stay home. Take this seriously.
March 30, 2020
12:00 pm
Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a new initiative to help expand the state's healthcare workforce to meet the expected surge of patients testing positive for COVID-19.
The California Health Corps will recruit healthcare professionals who have recently retired or are near the end of their medical schooling to help on the front lines of the outbreak through June 30.
Those with a medical background can sign-up at healthcorps.ca.gov
"If you just retired in the last few years, we need you," Newsom said. "If you are looking to expand your scope of practice and have particular expertise in any particular capacity, we need you."
March 29, 2020
California State Parks closes traffic to all 280 parks after surge in visits
The California Department of Parks and Recreation announced Sunday they are temporarily closing parking lots in all state parks. Facilities within the parks will also remain closes as well as campgrounds across the state.
March 28, 2020
Gov. Newsom issues executive order halting evictions statewide
Gov. Newsom issued an executive order banning the eviction of renters who are affected by COVID-19. The order will last through May 31, 2020.
In addition to prohibiting landlords from evicting tenants for missing rent payment, it also requires tenants to declare in writing within seven days of rent being due that they cannot pay because of COVID-19.
Under Newsom's order, the tenant would be required to have documentation of their payment struggles and would still be obligated to repay full rent when possible. Renters could still face eviction after the enforcement is lifted.
March 25, 2020
Newsom says many banks agree to 90-day grace period for mortgages
Gov. Gavin Newsom said many banks have agreed to a 90-day grace period for mortgage payments for Californians impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.
The governor said more than 200 banks, including Wells Fargo, Citi Bank, JPMorgan Chase and US Bank, agreed to the moratorium for homeowners. An additional 200 state charter banks and credit unions made similar commitments, Newsom said.
March 23, 2020
California closing state parking lots
Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a press conference that the State of California would shut down it's parking lots in hopes of cutting off access to state beaches and parks. The decision comes after the areas saw a surge in visitors during the state's first weekend of the stay-at-home order.
Newsom announces $100M in emergency grants, additional hospital beds
Governor Gavin Newsom announced that California is dispersing $100 million in emergency grants to fight the spread of the novel coronavirus and help treat existing cases. Part of this plan includes adding 50,000 more hospital beds throughout the state to accommodate the influx of patients diagnosed with COVID-19. He acknowledged this will require additional medical staffing. To address this, the governor says the state will be fast-tracking fourth-year medical students into the field and recruiting retirees.
