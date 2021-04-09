crash

1 killed in crash involving semi-truck in Tulare County, CHP says

EMBED <>More Videos

1 killed in crash involving semi-truck in Tulare County, CHP says

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person is dead after a crash involving a semi-truck in Tulare County on Friday.

It happened on State Route 190 and Road 208, west of Porterville, just after 7:00 am.

The California Highway Patrol says a semi-truck carrying two empty trailers collided with a Chevy Suburban. Officers are working to determine what led up to the crash.



Officials say one person has died. It wasn't immediately clear if there were any other injuries.

Caltrans crews shut down part of Highway 190 for the investigation. The road has since reopened.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
portervilletulare countycar crashfatal crashcrash
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRASH
Driver in stolen car leads police on chase in central Fresno
Motorcyclist killed after crashing into orchard in Tulare Co.
1 killed in Tulare County crash, CHP says
Small plane clips light pole, crashes onto Texas highway: video
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
No death penalty for man convicted of murdering Kerman couple
LIVE SOON: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
Show More
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
More TOP STORIES News