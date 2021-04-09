1 killed in crash involving semi-truck in Tulare County, CHP says

PORTERVILLE, Update: All lanes are now OPEN. https://t.co/XVs8zvPRWK — Caltrans District 6 (@CaltransDist6) April 9, 2021

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person is dead after a crash involving a semi-truck in Tulare County on Friday.It happened on State Route 190 and Road 208, west of Porterville, just after 7:00 am.The California Highway Patrol says a semi-truck carrying two empty trailers collided with a Chevy Suburban. Officers are working to determine what led up to the crash.Officials say one person has died. It wasn't immediately clear if there were any other injuries.Caltrans crews shut down part of Highway 190 for the investigation. The road has since reopened.