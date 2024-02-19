Firefighters remembered on 4th anniversary of deadly Porterville library fire

Sunday marks four years since two Porterville firefighters were killed in the line of duty.

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Sunday marks four years since two Porterville firefighters were killed in the line of duty.

Captain Ray Figueroa and Firefighter Patrick Jones made the ultimate sacrifice while battling the Porterville Library Fire back in 2020.

Both were searching for others inside the burning building, they gave a mayday call then were never heard from again.

Crews with the Porterville Fire department spent the last week refurbishing axes for Figueroa and wearing hats backwards for Jones.

The department says it will forever honor their memory.

In 2022 a teenager was sentenced to a short-term program after being found responsible for setting the deadly fire.