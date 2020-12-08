qba

QB&A with Trent Dilfer: Josh Allen making the Bills look like a Super Bowl team

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Each week, Fresno State legend and Super Bowl champion Trent Dilfer joins Sports Director Stephen Hicks to talk hot topics in the NFL, Fresno State football, and anything else in the football world.

  • Josh Allen's performance on Monday night
  • Why is the Firebaugh native so good when the stage is so big?
  • Raiders "Miracle at the Meadowlands"
  • Can the Browns win a playoff game?
  • The incredible story of Alex Smith
  • The evolution of Fresno State's Jake Haener
  • Ronnie Rivers and Anthony Daigle, right now, the all-time touchdown leaders at FS
