All topics include:
QB&A with Trent Dilfer: Bills the 1 team in the AFC not talked about enough
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- This week, Fresno State legend and Super Bowl champion Trent Dilfer joins Sports Director Stephen Hicks to discuss topics such as the 49ers winning over the Rams on Monday, the Bills looking like a championship-caliber team and Fresno State fans rooting for a rival.
All topics include:
49ers winning on Monday Night over LA How long it takes new wide receivers like OBJ + Desean Jackson to gel in an offense The gap between the Chiefs & the rest of the AFC West How the Raiders can improve their defense Bills looking like a championship caliber team Fresno State fans rooting for a rival
All topics include:
Related topics:
sportsfresnoqbafresno state bulldogs
sportsfresnoqbafresno state bulldogs
QBA
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News