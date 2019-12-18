affordable housing

New Affordable Housing in Kerman

By Claudia Solis
KERMAN, Calif. (KFSN) -- New housing is going up in Kerman. A ground-breaking was held for the Gateway Villas Apartments at Gateway Boulevard near Walnut Avenue.

It will offer thirty 3-bedroom and thirty 2-bedroom units. Gateway Villas will have a two-story garden- style layout, a children's play area, and a pool.

Activities for residents will be provided in the community room at no cost. It includes an after-school program offering youth mentoring and homework assistance being offered in partnership with the City of Kerman.

The property is being developed by Willow Partners, LLC.

Yvette Quiroga, Fresno County Community Development says it will be affordable housing. "These apartments are for low-income residents. so they are for residents earning 60% or lower of area median income. rents are based on income and what units are available."

Construction is expected to last about a year.
