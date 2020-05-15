Coronavirus patient surprised with applause from CRMC workers after release from hospital

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Healthcare workers at Community Regional Medical Center in Downtown Fresno celebrated as one of their patients finally returned home after recovering from the coronavirus.Regina Milton was surprised with cheers and applause as she left the hospital on Friday morning.After spending more than a month in the hospital, Milton said it feels good to be going home.Regina first went to the hospital more than a month ago on April 7 and was sent home to self-isolate after testing positive for the virus.When her symptoms got worse, she went back to CRMC and was admitted to the ICU."I went to the ICU, came out of ICU and had to have a tube down my throat, so you guys who are listening, take this seriously," she said.She said she still feels shortness of breath and will stay on oxygen until her breathing clears up, and she'll continue to wear her mask."I'm one of the ones that made it. I want to thank God and everyone at the hospital for helping me," Milton said.All of the healthcare workers that helped Regina joined the celebration."Just seeing the smile on her face and knowing that she gets to go now and live her life, and just continue on down her path is what means the most to us," said Shannon Vasquez, Regina's occupational therapist.As Regina goes home to recover, she said she'll never forget what the hospital team did for her."I thank God I made it," she said.