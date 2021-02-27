Part of Fresno's River Park transformed into art galley

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A portion of Fresno's River Park has been transformed into an art gallery.Windows are filled with beautiful pieces in honor of Black History Month at the Art Groove Gallery.The display features handwritten essays, embroidery, and portraits.The featured artists include members of the "Fresno Black Girl Magic Project."The exhibit is located between Tilly's and European Wax.It's open now and will be up through the weekend.