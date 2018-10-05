Rogelio Alvarez-Maraville pleads not guilty to hit and run charges

The teenage driver arrested in connection with the death of Clovis educator remains free after pleading not guilty in court.The judge left the bail for 18-year old Rogelio Alvarez-Maraville at $6,100 during his arraignment this morning.The Fresno County DA's office charged him with a felony hit and run, vehicular manslaughter, driving without a license and destroying evidence.If convicted he faces up to four years in prison.Gavin Gladding was jogging near Friant and Old Friant Road early in the morning on September 16th when investigators say Alvarez-Maravilla struck and killed the man before driving away.The teen turned himself in a week later.