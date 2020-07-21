rollover crash

Road in southeast Fresno blocked after rollover crash, CHP says

It's unclear if anyone was injured in the crash, and the cause of the collision is under investigation.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An intersection in southeast Fresno is blocked after a rollover crash on Tuesday morning.

California Highway Patrol officers say a Chevy Equinox and a Toyota Corolla collided on Fowler Avenue and Kings Canyon Road just after 6 am.

An SUV appeared to be on its side and is blocking westbound Kings Canyon Road. Meanwhile, Fowler Avenue is down to one lane.

It's unclear if anyone was injured in the crash, and the cause of the collision is under investigation.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficfresno southeastrollover crashtrafficroad closurecrash
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ROLLOVER CRASH
Concrete mixer topples over on Hwy 99 off-ramp in Fresno
Woman hospitalized after rollover crash in southeast Fresno
High-speed chase from Visalia ends in rollover crash on Hwy 168 in Fresno
Car found overturned, empty in northwest Fresno
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Local salon owners prepare to move their services outdoors after Gov. Newsom order
Extra $600 in weekly unemployment benefits will end this month
Man shot in the leg after argument in central Fresno
3 days after search called off, Thaddeus Sran still missing
Central California coronavirus cases
Fresno County serial school robber arrested
Fresno Police investigating homicide after woman found dead in apartment
Show More
8-year-old boy, two others injured in central Fresno crash
Suspect in shooting of judge's family possibly linked to Calif. death
Newsom: Some California salons allowed to reopen outdoors
Coronavirus vaccine trial shows 'dual immune response'
Local non-profit showing appreciation for first responders during pandemic
More TOP STORIES News