Road in southeast Fresno blocked after rollover crash, CHP says

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An intersection in southeast Fresno is blocked after a rollover crash on Tuesday morning.California Highway Patrol officers say a Chevy Equinox and a Toyota Corolla collided on Fowler Avenue and Kings Canyon Road just after 6 am.An SUV appeared to be on its side and is blocking westbound Kings Canyon Road. Meanwhile, Fowler Avenue is down to one lane.It's unclear if anyone was injured in the crash, and the cause of the collision is under investigation.Drivers are advised to avoid the area.