SANGER, Calif. (KFSN) -- An arrest has been made in the murder of a Sanger teenager.Steve Montoya-Lopez, 18, was gunned down in a drive-by shooting on February 25 about a block from his house.The Fresno County District Attorney's Office confirms that 40-year-old Gilberto Gonzalez was arrested on Friday at a home in Reedley.He's in the Fresno County Jail on one count of murder and one count of attempted murder with gang enhancement.His bail was set to more than $2 million.