FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Auto parts store "iPull-uPull" found the ashes of a woman in the trunk of a car they had recently bought from a private customer.

The label on the box said the remains are those of 38-year-old Kelly Ann Smith Hoegh from Selma, who passed away more than 20 years ago.

The business reached out to the listed funeral home and then took to social media to track down her relatives.

"iPull-uPull" says that the family has been located.