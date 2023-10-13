Fresno woman searching for stolen necklaces containing friend's ashes

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno woman is heartbroken after a thief stole jewelry containing the ashes of the man she calls a brother.

Lolly Mendoza shared a video of a person she says broke into her car Wednesday morning on Yale and College Avenue and stole her purse with two necklaces inside.

Those necklaces contained the ashes of her close friend, who passed away in August of 2022.

She says the thief also took her mother's cane, but that's replaceable.

Now, she's looking for the urn necklaces.

One of the necklaces has an image of the Tree of Life.

The other is a locket with a blue heart and an inscription that reads, 'Forever in our hearts.'

"It feels like they kidnapped him in a way. It's just, not having those feels like getting the news all over again," Mendoza explained.

Mendoza is asking for help from the community in finding those missing items.

She's also offering a reward.

