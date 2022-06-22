house fire

House damaged after fire near Selma, no injuries reported

SELMA, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway to determine what caused a house fire near Selma Wednesday morning.

Fire crews responded to a fire at a home on Nebraska Avenue near Highway 43.

The front half of the home was on fire and crews were able to contain the fire to that area.

Officials say 50 percent of the home was destroyed.

No injuries have been reported.

Fire crews say no one was home at the time of the fire.
