Man hospitalized after Selma drive-by shooting, expected to survive

SELMA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Selma police are investigating a drive-by shooting that hospitalized a man Friday night.

Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his lower body on the corner of Mitchell and Fig around 9 p.m.

The victim told police he was walking near Eric White Elementary when a car pulled up and people inside started exchanging words with him.

After words were exchanged, someone in the car started opened fire on the victim.

The car sped off after the shooting and the victim ran away and called 911.

The man was rushed to the hospital and he's expected to survive.

Police say they are looking through surveillance footage that may help them identify a suspect vehicle.
