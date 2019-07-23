Shooting investigation underway near southwest Fresno cooling center

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating a shooting that occurred near a cooling center in southwest Fresno.
It happened around 4:30 a.m. on Inyo and A Street.
Police say at least nine shots were fired, one bullet striking a fence, near the Frank H. Ball Community Center.
The center is used as a cooling center for the community during heatwaves.
Officials say the motive behind the shooting is unclear at this time.
