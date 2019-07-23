shooting

Shooting investigation underway near southwest Fresno cooling center

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating a shooting that occurred near a cooling center in southwest Fresno.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. on Inyo and A Street.

Police say at least nine shots were fired, one bullet striking a fence, near the Frank H. Ball Community Center.

The center is used as a cooling center for the community during heatwaves.

Officials say the motive behind the shooting is unclear at this time.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno southwestshootingfresno
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
15-year-old girl shot 7 times in drive-by shooting
Suspect arrested after deadly SoCal crime spree
Family desperate for answers in killing of SoCal woman
Man shot in the chest outside central Fresno gas station
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Charges dropped against Father Raul Diaz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Babies found dead in car; Father tells police he forgot
Cooling centers open in the Central Valley
Dinuba man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old girl multiple times
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
Show More
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to water park
Man arrested at JFK Airport, accused of trying to join Taliban
Deadly stings from bees, wasps, hornets increase over last 5 years
Vaping may have put 8 teens in hospital, doctors warn
Fresno to extend service hours of FAX buses
More TOP STORIES News