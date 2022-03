VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are searching for the suspect who shot a bicyclist in Visalia on Thursday morning.It happened around 11:20 am.Officers say the victim was riding his bike west on Cambridge when a car pulled up beside him, and someone inside fired at him.The man on the bicycle was shot in the leg. He was taken to Kaweah Health Medical Center for treatment, and his condition has not been released.Police have not released any information about a possible suspect at this time.A motive for the shooting has not yet been determined.