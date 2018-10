Some Valley Save Mart grocery stores are making it easier for customers to get their shopping done.A store at Herndon and Milburn in Northwest Fresno is now equipped with a Click Cart. Customers can order their groceries online at the Save Mart website. The kiosk allows for curbside pickup.Click Cart also includes a Save Smart rewards program with in-store and online saving coupons.The service costs five dollars and is also available at the Clovis Save Mart on Herndon.