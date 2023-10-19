Community mourning 2 young sisters killed in Strathmore house fire

Strathmore Union Elementary School District does plan to have future fundraiser events and memorials for the family.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Strathmore community is mourning the loss of a third-grade student and her younger sister after they were killed in a house fire early Tuesday morning.

A newly released video by Tulare County Sheriff's Office shows deputies quickly jumping into action to try and save an entire family of seven from a burning home.

Most of the family is still in critical condition.

7-year-old Bobby Jean Floyd and 9-year-old Josie Floyd passed away in the fire.

"It's been a rough two days, very emotional we're grieving as a family because we are family," says Strathmore Elementary School Principal Ines Rivera.

A growing memorial for the two girls sits in front of the house on Guthrie Street near Bruce Avenue in Strathmore.

It's just down the road where the two girls went to school and a block away from Josie's campus.

"I've been in education for 23 years and this is the first time it's involved an entire family so it's just a horrific, very tragic event," mentions Strathmore Union Elementary School District Superintendent Lily Schimer.

The family tells action news, the rest of the family, including 13-year-old Matthew and 10-year-old Amber are recovering.

Both are students at Strathmore Middle School.

Matthew expected to be okay.

Amber is still in critical condition and on life support at Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno.

Their parents, and the youngest child, a five-year-old boy, are also in critical condition and on life support.

For now, the school district is doing what it can to support its staff and students.

The Tulare County Office of Education has sent psychologists, counselors, and a therapy dog.

All while keeping Josie and Bobby Jean in mind.

"The students are struggling but I think the world together and where he would provide that support and be there for one another I think we're gonna be able to pull through this together," expresses Ines.

Strathmore Union Elementary School District does plan to have future fundraiser events and memorials for the family.

This Friday staff and students are welcome to wear pink and blue, which classmates say were two of Josie's favorite colors.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family during their recovery.

If you would like to help, click here.

For news updates, follow Kassandra Gutierrez on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.