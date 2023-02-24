Crews ready to clear roads as storm approaches South Valley

Recent weather conditions have the California Highway Patrol and road crews preparing for the worst in the South Valley.

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Recent weather conditions have the California Highway Patrol and road crews preparing for the worst in the South Valley.

Officers are working to keep the Grapevine open for drivers as long as it is safe.

"Caltrans has been out on the roadway. They have extra trucks up here so that if the snow sticks, they can plow and get about 4 lanes of traffic so they can hopefully keep it open and safe," said Officer D.C. Williams.

Williams says dealing with sudden weather changes and snow in the Grapevine is normal, but the next few days could be unlike previous years.

"We haven't had a blizzard warning like this. I think it's been like 30 years," Williams said.

Williams took these pictures about 4 hours apart in Lebec...you can see how quickly things changed early on Thursday.

At a rest stop off Highway 99 in Traver, several people driving from Southern California said they were grateful to have missed any delay.

For truck drivers, Saul Hernandez says coming back home can be more challenging.

"It's hard because when it snows, it's very dangerous and you have to be very careful," said Hernandez.

"Small cars have to stay away from us because sometimes we cannot stop."

Hernandez says a friend is currently in Castaic waiting for clearance to drive through the Grapevine.

"I have a buddy who is stuck up there. He has been up there for a day and a half."

Williams says drivers should be prepared with a full gas tank, water, snacks, and warm clothes when traveling.