Latino Life: Signing Up for Health Insurance at Covered California

You still have time to sign up for health insurance with Covered California.
Some people mistakenly think they will not qualify but experts say you should go on the Covered California website to discover your options.
Efrain Cornejo with Covered California sat down with Latino Life host Graciela Moreno on December 13, 2018 to discuss options, misconceptions and upcoming deadlines.
Get more information on Covered California call 800-300-1506 or check out the website https://www.coveredca.com/
societylatino lifeLatinohealth insurance
