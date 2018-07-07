LATINO LIFE

Tickets on Sale for Latina Women's Conference in Fresno

Central California Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is prepping for its annual Latina Women's Conference this summer. (KFSN)

By and Aurora Diaz
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Central California Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is prepping for its annual Latina Women's Conference this summer.

CCHCC President Brandie Carpenter shared details with Latino Life host Graciela Moreno on June 5.

The chamber unites local businesses, providing networking opportunities and education.

The Latina Women's Conference includes networking, prize giveaways, and guest speaker Monique Limón.

The Assemblymember represents the 37th district which covers parts of Santa Barbara and Ventura County. She has a passion for bringing

community groups together and empowering women.

The Latina Women's Conference is Wednesday, August 15th at the Falls Event Center in North Fresno. Get ticket information here.
