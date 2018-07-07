Tickets on Sale for Latina Women's Conference in Fresno

Central California Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is prepping for its annual Latina Women's Conference this summer.CCHCC President Brandie Carpenter shared details with Latino Life host Graciela Moreno on June 5.The chamber unites local businesses, providing networking opportunities and education.The Latina Women's Conference includes networking, prize giveaways, and guest speaker Monique Limón.The Assemblymember represents the 37th district which covers parts of Santa Barbara and Ventura County. She has a passion for bringingcommunity groups together and empowering women.The Latina Women's Conference is Wednesday, August 15th at the Falls Event Center in North Fresno. Get ticket information