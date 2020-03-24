Valley childrens hospital

Valley Children's Hospital now accepting supply donations, homemade face masks

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Valley Children's Hospital is accepting donations from the community for its healthcare professionals as supplies continue to wane during the COVID-19 outbreak.

All donations must be in accordance with approved hospital standards. The hospital is asking that all supplies be unopened and kept in its original packaging.

Some of the items needed include:

  • Masks (N95, surgical, and procedure)
  • Disinfecting wipes such as Clorox or Sani-cloth wipes
  • Hand sanitizer
  • Face shields
  • Goggles and eye shields
  • Isolation or surgical gowns
  • CAPR/PAPR machines and disposables


    • Valley Children's is also accepting homemade face masks. Officials are asking the masks to be made with washable fabric.

    Donations can be delivered to Valley Children's Hospital Professional Center, Monday through Friday, from 9 am to 4 pm.

    For more information contact the hospital at covid19supplies@valleychildrens.org.

