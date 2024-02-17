$40 million needed for rebuild at southwest Fresno community center

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A southwest Fresno community center is the focus of a fundraiser to rebuild after it's been closed for a year.

For over 55 years, the Cecil C. Hinton Center in Southwest Fresno was a safe haven for young teenagers and seniors.

It was also a place where several families hosted special celebrations.

"We've had baby showers to birthday parties, retirements, quinceaneras; you name it," said Debbie Darden, president of the center.

Memories Darden and Bob Mitchell say they remember all too well.

"There have been many of us who resided in West Fresno who participated in activities in the center since opening. The parents who allowed us to come knew it was a safe place for the children," said Mitchell.

But in 2023, the doors of the center closed.

A decision Darden says was heartbreaking but necessary.

"The walls are starting to peel. Our rooftop is on the verge of collapsing," Darden explained.

Since then, Darden says the Hinton Center's priority is to raise the $40 million necessary to bring it back to life.

"We are looking forward to that and to bring some activities that you see across town that our kids cannot get to," said Darden.

She says it's taking a village and appreciates everyone's support, including the office of councilmember Miguel Arias, who contributed $500,000.

"We have the first phase taken off with the EPA, that is a blessing, and while that happens, we are continuing to reach out for extra dollars," Darden said.

The new Fresno City college campus is across the street from the Hinton Center, and Darden says she is excited about the new opportunities in Southwest Fresno.

