fresno state

VIDEO: Fresno State cymbal player's stand tune performance goes viral on social media

By ABC30.com Staff
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Travis Morris' pride for Fresno State can be heard far and wide -- literally! The Bulldog Marching Band cymbal player is known for his energy in the stands, and now a video of him performing has gone viral.

An Instagram video of Morris playing "Hey Pachuco" with the band is making people smile across social media. Morris dances and smiles as he hits each beat of the song.

"I live for performing and doing it for the Fresno State Bulldog Marching Band just makes me happy," he told Action News. "I'm blessed to represent Fresno."

Morris said his passion for music ignites his energy while performing, and he loves the support the Valley has for Fresno State.

"Many people have been calling me the hype man of the Valley and it just makes me happy to represent the Valley in a positive way," he said.

Morris went to Clovis North and traveled with the Bulldogs to the Mountain West Championship in 2018.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsfresno statebandfresno state bulldogs
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FRESNO STATE
Aaron Judge hosts youth baseball camp at Fresno State
Nevada beats Fresno State on Senior Night, 35-28
Aaron Judge named honorary captain for Fresno State vs. Nevada game
Fresno State students build 'Bulldog Bot'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Major winter storm to bring rain to Valley, snow to mountains
Fires break out at vacant Fresno homes as temperatures dip
CHP expects heavy traffic, hazardous driving conditions on Grapevine Wednesday
Residents fear new apartment owners will force them into holiday move
Swinging gate installed on I-5 at Castaic ahead of storm
'Bomb cyclone' to drench Bay Area during evening commute
Bus driver drank beer while picking up students, police say
Show More
Correctional officer accused of child molestation has first court appearance
Elite climber falls from Yosemite's El Capitan, rescued by fellow climbers
Families receive turkeys just before Thanksgiving thanks to city program
How can I stay safe while driving in the rain?
Delhi Unified School District uses drones for additional security
More TOP STORIES News