VIDEO: Fresno State cymbal player's stand tune performance goes viral on social media

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Travis Morris' pride for Fresno State can be heard far and wide -- literally! The Bulldog Marching Band cymbal player is known for his energy in the stands, and now a video of him performing has gone viral.An Instagram video of Morris playing "Hey Pachuco" with the band is making people smile across social media. Morris dances and smiles as he hits each beat of the song."I live for performing and doing it for the Fresno State Bulldog Marching Band just makes me happy," he told Action News. "I'm blessed to represent Fresno."Morris said his passion for music ignites his energy while performing, and he loves the support the Valley has for Fresno State."Many people have been calling me the hype man of the Valley and it just makes me happy to represent the Valley in a positive way," he said.Morris went to Clovis North and traveled with the Bulldogs to the Mountain West Championship in 2018.