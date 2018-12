It's hard to quantify just how big Fresno State's win was Saturday night.Every expert picked Boise because Fresno had never won on the blue turf.The win wasn't just avenging last year's title loss--but 34 years of coming up short.Because of that when the Bulldogs finally gutted it out--through a snow storm--the feeling was just that much sweeter.These Fresno State Football fans had the best reactions to the Dogs impeccable win.