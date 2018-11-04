Fresno State ranked #16 in College Football Playoff Rankings

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --The Bulldogs are ranked in the College Football Playoff rankings.
The 'Dogs check in at #16.
The ranking comes off a great weekend for the Bulldogs who cracked the Associated Press Top 25 at #16 after a 50-20 win over Hawaii on Saturday Night. The Bulldogs are also ranked #17 in the latest Coaches Poll.
The Bulldogs are 7-1 overall and 4-0 in the Mountain West ahead of Saturday's match-up at UNLV.
Fresno State is ranked #20 in the country. But for @FresnoStateFB's Coach Tedford not a whole lot has changed. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/hwi3MvUkOU— Stephen Hicks (@StephenABC30) October 29, 2018
The College Football Playoff rankings are unveiled every Tuesday for five weeks starting in late October.