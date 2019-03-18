fresno state

Fresno State snubbed from NIT bid and declines to play in postseason

(AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- When it comes to "March Madness", making the NCAA Tournament is everything.

But when teams miss out, their consolation is the National Invitation Tournament (NIT). A chance for 32 teams to play for a championship that has its final at Madison Square Garden.

Many thought Fresno State was a lock to make the NIT. With a 23-9 record, the 'Dogs had the best record of a Mountain West school that was left out of "The Big Dance."

But neither the 'Dogs nor the fourth place team in conference San Diego State get in.

Regular season conference champs who don't make the NCAA tournament get an automatic bid to the NIT. But it's those remaining spots that is drawing frustration from the Red Wave. San Diego (21-14), Butler (16-16), Arkansas (17-15) and Wichita State (19-14) all get in, but the 'Dogs are left out.



FS has also declined invites to play in both the College Basketball Invitational ( CBI) and College Insider Postseason Tournament (CIT). Per FS athletic director Terry Tumey, "Those are opportunities that we evaluated and we thought about, but at this point in time we just think this is the best way for us to go."
Report a Typo
Related topics:
sportsfresno statecollege basketballbasketballfresno state bulldogs
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FRESNO STATE
Fresno State nursing student hopes for solution to accreditation issue
Fresno State hosts 'Mathematics Day' to inspire female students
Derek Carr returns to Fresno to celebrate son's birthday with Antonio Brown
Dozens of Fresno State nursing students told their program was not accredited
TOP STORIES
Man pinned against pole after being struck by vehicle in Central Fresno
Organization to hold benefit to help Clovis Unified teacher battling cancer
Fresno State nursing student hopes for solution to accreditation issue
Fresno police officers replace boy's stolen bicycle
Lake Elsinore ends access to poppy 'super bloom'
Surf guitar king Dick Dale dies at 81
Officer stops man with knife waiting outside police station
Show More
Derek Carr returns to Fresno to celebrate son's birthday with Antonio Brown
Police increase enforcement during St. Patrick's Day weekend
Man carries woman with cancer upstairs at RodeoHouston
Police: 50 dead, 1 charged in New Zealand mosque shootings
New burger spot opens in Downtown Merced
More TOP STORIES News