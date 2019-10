Friday Night Football - Week 7 - Schedules, scores and highlights from around the Valley

Thursday, October 3rd

COUNTY/METRO

EAST YOSEMITE

NORTH YOSEMITE

TRI-RIVER

Friday, October 4th

CENTRAL SEQUOIA

COUNTY/METRO

EAST SEQUOIA

EAST YOSEMITE

NORTH SEQUOIA

NORTH YOSEMITE

TRI-RIVER

WEST SEQUOIA

WEST SIERRA

WEST YOSEMITE

CENTRAL SIERRA (8 MAN)

CENTRAL CALIFORNIA - CCC

WESTERN

Edison vs. Madera South at SunnysideMonache at Tulare UnionSunnyside at McLaneCentral at BuchananCentral Valley Christian at DinubaKingsburg at ExeterSelma vs. Hanford West at HanfordBullard vs. San Joaquin Memorial at Ratcliffe StadiumSanger at MaderaLindsay at CorcoranSierra Pacific at FarmersvilleStrathmore at WoodlakePorterville vs. Mission Oak at Granite HillsTulare Western vs. Delano at Tulare UnionChowchilla at KermanYosemite at LibertyHoover vs. Fresno at McLaneReedley vs. Roosevelt at SunnysideClovis East at ClovisClovis North vs. Clovis West at BuchananOrange Cove at FowlerMinarets at ParlierOrosi at RiverdaleCoalinga at AvenalDos Palos at MendotaFirebaugh at TranquillityGolden West vs. Mt. Whitney at Mineral King BowlHanford vs. El Diamante at Golden WestRedwood at LemooreLaton at Frazier MountainRiverdale Christian at Fresno ChristianGolden Valley vs. Central Valley at CeresBuhach Colony vs. El Capitan at AtwaterDavis at PachecoLos Banos at Mountain House