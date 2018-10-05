FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=4418599" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Porterville Panthers are gearing up for tonight's game against Tulare Western Mustangs.

Friday, October 5th

Saturday, October 6th

It's week eight of Friday Morning Football.The Porterville Panthers are gearing up for Friday's big game against the Tulare Western Mustangs.____________________________________________________________Central Valley Christian at KingsburgDinuba at SelmaHanford West at ExeterBullard at SangerEdison at MaderaMadera South at San Joaquin MemorialCorcoran at WoodlakeGranite Hills at FarmersvilleSierra Pacific at StrathmoreMonache at Mission OakTulare Western at PortervilleTulare Union at DelanoChowchilla at Washington UnionKerman at YosemiteFresno at SunnysideHoover at RooseveltMcLane at ReedleyClovis at CentralClovis North at Clovis EastClovis West at BuchananFowler at OrosiMinarets at CaruthersOrange Cove at ParlierDos Palos at CoalingaFirebaugh at MendotaTranquillity at AvenalEl Diamante at LemooreHanford (CA) at Mt. WhitneyRedwood at Golden WestLiberty (Madera Ranchos) at ImmanuelFrazier Mountain at Fresno ChristianLaton at Kings ChristianTurlock Christian at Stone Ridge ChristianBuhach Colony at MercedGolden Valley at AtwaterLe Grand at DelhiMariposa County at WaterfordRipon Christian at GustineHughson at HilmarLivingston at Modesto ChristianMission Prep (San Luis Obispo) at Riverdale Christian