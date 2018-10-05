FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL

It's week eight of Friday Morning Football.
The Porterville Panthers are gearing up for Friday's big game against the Tulare Western Mustangs.
____________________________________________________________
Week 8 Matchups/Scores
Friday, October 5th
CENTRAL SEQUOIA
Central Valley Christian at Kingsburg
Dinuba at Selma
Hanford West at Exeter
COUNTY/METRO
Bullard at Sanger
Edison at Madera
Madera South at San Joaquin Memorial
EAST SEQUOIA
Corcoran at Woodlake
Granite Hills at Farmersville
Sierra Pacific at Strathmore
EAST YOSEMITE
Monache at Mission Oak
Tulare Western at Porterville
Tulare Union at Delano
NORTH SEQUOIA
Chowchilla at Washington Union
Kerman at Yosemite
NORTH YOSEMITE
Fresno at Sunnyside
Hoover at Roosevelt
McLane at Reedley
TRI-RIVER
Clovis at Central
Clovis North at Clovis East
Clovis West at Buchanan
WEST SEQUOIA
Fowler at Orosi
Minarets at Caruthers
Orange Cove at Parlier
WEST SIERRA
Dos Palos at Coalinga
Firebaugh at Mendota
Tranquillity at Avenal
WEST YOSEMITE
El Diamante at Lemoore
Hanford (CA) at Mt. Whitney
Redwood at Golden West
NON-LEAGUE
Liberty (Madera Ranchos) at Immanuel
CENTRAL SIERRA (8 MAN)
Frazier Mountain at Fresno Christian
Laton at Kings Christian
CENTRAL CALIFORNIA AA
Turlock Christian at Stone Ridge Christian
CENTRAL CALIFORNIA - CCC
Buhach Colony at Merced
Golden Valley at Atwater
SOUTHERN
Le Grand at Delhi
Mariposa County at Waterford
Ripon Christian at Gustine
TRANS VALLEY
Hughson at Hilmar
Livingston at Modesto Christian
Saturday, October 6th
CENTRAL SIERRA (8 MAN)
Mission Prep (San Luis Obispo) at Riverdale Christian