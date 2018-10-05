FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL

Friday Night Football - Week 8 - Schedules, scores and highlights from around the Valley

By , Stephen Hicks and Gilbert Magallon
Friday Morning Football
It's week eight of Friday Morning Football.

The Porterville Panthers are gearing up for Friday's big game against the Tulare Western Mustangs.

Porterville Panthers are gearing up for tonight's game against Tulare Western Mustangs.

Porterville Panthers show their school pride as they gear up for tonight's game against Tulare Western.


____________________________________________________________

Week 8 Matchups/Scores

Friday, October 5th

CENTRAL SEQUOIA
Central Valley Christian at Kingsburg
Dinuba at Selma
Hanford West at Exeter

COUNTY/METRO
Bullard at Sanger
Edison at Madera
Madera South at San Joaquin Memorial

EAST SEQUOIA
Corcoran at Woodlake
Granite Hills at Farmersville
Sierra Pacific at Strathmore

EAST YOSEMITE
Monache at Mission Oak
Tulare Western at Porterville
Tulare Union at Delano

NORTH SEQUOIA
Chowchilla at Washington Union
Kerman at Yosemite

NORTH YOSEMITE
Fresno at Sunnyside
Hoover at Roosevelt
McLane at Reedley

TRI-RIVER
Clovis at Central
Clovis North at Clovis East
Clovis West at Buchanan

WEST SEQUOIA
Fowler at Orosi
Minarets at Caruthers
Orange Cove at Parlier

WEST SIERRA
Dos Palos at Coalinga
Firebaugh at Mendota
Tranquillity at Avenal

WEST YOSEMITE
El Diamante at Lemoore
Hanford (CA) at Mt. Whitney
Redwood at Golden West

NON-LEAGUE
Liberty (Madera Ranchos) at Immanuel

CENTRAL SIERRA (8 MAN)
Frazier Mountain at Fresno Christian
Laton at Kings Christian

CENTRAL CALIFORNIA AA
Turlock Christian at Stone Ridge Christian

CENTRAL CALIFORNIA - CCC
Buhach Colony at Merced
Golden Valley at Atwater

SOUTHERN
Le Grand at Delhi
Mariposa County at Waterford
Ripon Christian at Gustine

TRANS VALLEY
Hughson at Hilmar
Livingston at Modesto Christian

Saturday, October 6th

CENTRAL SIERRA (8 MAN)
Mission Prep (San Luis Obispo) at Riverdale Christian
