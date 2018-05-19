Surveillance footage captures thief breaking into NW Fresno furniture store

Surveillance footage captured a burglar walking around furniture city near Blackstone and Barstow.The manager says the thief broke through the back door at around 1 a.m.After scoping out the store, the manager says the suspect ripped out their computer server and took off with it."It is a sick feeling to have something like that take from us it has so much data so much information it's our business," said store manager Saed.The manager says the thief also took a small safe with very little money inside, credit card machines, and a few inexpensive accessories.He is offering a $5,000 reward for the return of the server.