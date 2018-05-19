BURGLARY

Surveillance footage captures thief breaking into NW Fresno furniture store

EMBED </>More Videos

The surveillance footage captures the burglar walking around furniture city near Blackstone and Barstow. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Surveillance footage captured a burglar walking around furniture city near Blackstone and Barstow.

The manager says the thief broke through the back door at around 1 a.m.

After scoping out the store, the manager says the suspect ripped out their computer server and took off with it.

"It is a sick feeling to have something like that take from us it has so much data so much information it's our business," said store manager Saed.

The manager says the thief also took a small safe with very little money inside, credit card machines, and a few inexpensive accessories.

He is offering a $5,000 reward for the return of the server.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
burglary
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BURGLARY
Arrests made in home burglaries of Robert Woods and Yasiel Puig; LeBron James also targeted
ATF warns public after 400 guns stolen from UPS
$14k raised for soldier after home robbed during Florence relief mission
$14k raised for soldier after home robbed during Florence relief mission
$200,000 coin, cash, gun theft in Tulare
More burglary
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News