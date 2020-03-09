burglary

Suspect arrested for burglarizing The Country Cafe in Visalia

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was arrested after officers linked him to the burglary of a restaurant in Visalia on Sunday night.

Police took 34-year-old Ronald Schoonover took into custody after officers were called to The Country Cafe on East Mineral King Avenue.

Officers were about to find Schoonover a short time later with stolen items.

Schoonover was arrested and booked into the Tulare County Pre-Trial Facility for burglary and resisting arrest.
