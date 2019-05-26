arrest

Suspect arrested in connection to violent robbery at Clovis Recycling Center

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has been arrested in connection to the violent robbery and stabbing at Clovis Recycling Center.

Police say 25-year-old Davonte Tennie of Louisiana is the man who stabbed an employee and fled the scene with a handful of cash Wednesday.

Surveillance video captured part of the attack and robbery.

EMBED More News Videos

Jarring images show the moments a Clovis Recycling Center employee was stabbed over a handful of cash.



Investigators tracked down Tennie near Blackstone and Alluvial avenues. He had a loaded firearm and was inside a stolen vehicle.

Tennie fought with police but was eventually taken into custody.

He is booked in the Fresno County Jail on several charges, including assault with a deadly weapon.

The store employee who was stabbed has been released from Community Regional Medical Center and is recovering at home.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
clovisclovisarrestrobberysuspect profilestabbing
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ARREST
California man held in Rome officer's death 'illegally blindfolded'
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Man accused of attacking, raping woman in her own home arrested
16 Marines arrested for human smuggling, drug-related offenses
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Dead man found inside SUV submerged in Kern River
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Police: Juveniles cause $5k in damage to Visalia school
Show More
Trump says director of national intelligence is resigning
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
More TOP STORIES News