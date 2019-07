Suspect arrested in connection to violent robbery at Clovis Recycling Center

EMBED >More News Videos Jarring images show the moments a Clovis Recycling Center employee was stabbed over a handful of cash.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has been arrested in connection to the violent robbery and stabbing at Clovis Recycling Center.Police say 25-year-old Davonte Tennie of Louisiana is the man who stabbed an employee and fled the scene with a handful of cash Wednesday.Surveillance video captured part of the attack and robbery.Investigators tracked down Tennie near Blackstone and Alluvial avenues. He had a loaded firearm and was inside a stolen vehicle.Tennie fought with police but was eventually taken into custody.He is booked in the Fresno County Jail on several charges, including assault with a deadly weapon.The store employee who was stabbed has been released from Community Regional Medical Center and is recovering at home.