Suspect arrested in connection to violent robbery at Clovis Recycling Center

Police say 25-year-old Davonte Tennie of Louisiana is the man who stabbed an employee and fled the scene with a handful of cash Wednesday.
Surveillance video captured part of the attack and robbery.
Investigators tracked down Tennie near Blackstone and Alluvial avenues. He had a loaded firearm and was inside a stolen vehicle.
Tennie fought with police but was eventually taken into custody.
He is booked in the Fresno County Jail on several charges, including assault with a deadly weapon.
The store employee who was stabbed has been released from Community Regional Medical Center and is recovering at home.