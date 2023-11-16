Suspect identified in shooting that left 7-Eleven clerk injured in Merced, police say

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Merced police have identified the man accused of shooting a convenience store clerk during a robbery.

The shooting happened around 3 am Tuesday on Gerard Avenue and Carmel Road near Highway 99.

On Wednesday, authorities announced that an arrest warrant had been issued for 21-year-old Darrion Wayne Murphy.

Officials say he is now wanted for attempted murder.

Officers say surveillance video shows the suspect pointing a gun at the clerk who then takes cash out of the register.

Authorities say Murphy then shoots the victim before taking off on a bike.

The store clerk was taken to a trauma center.

Anyone with information on the incident or Murphy's location is urged to contact Merced police.