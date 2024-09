Teen hospitalized after stabbing in northwest Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. -- A teenager is in the hospital after being stabbed in northwest Fresno on Friday afternoon.

Police say the victim and another person were walking in the area of Shaw and Feland around 3:30 pm.

A suspect confronted them, leading to the victim being stabbed once in his upper body.

Authorities say the victim, who is in his late teens, was taken to the hospital but is expected survive.

Investigators believe those involved knew each other.

Police have not announced any arrests.