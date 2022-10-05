The Big Fresno Fair kicks off day 1 with food, fun and performance by Dwight Yoakam

Grammy award winning artist Dwight Yoakam headlines day one of The Big Fresno Fair.

The fair kicks off its 11-day festival with its Opening Ceremony Wednesday.

The fair will be filled with food, rides, exhibits, live performances and more.

The fairgrounds open to the public at 4 p.m., the hottest time of the day, reaching into the low 90s. Fair officials urge fairgoers to stay hydrated during their visit.

Vendors spent the final hours preparing for hundreds of fairgoers to enjoy everything the fair has to offer.

Fair activities include carnival rides, horse racing, a beer and wine fest, museums and of course, food -- and tons of it.

The fair has a food truck alley that features The Quirky Café, Comfy Food, Twisted Masala, Havana Cafe and Kerribb Flava on October 5, with other food trucks throughout the 11-day event.

The event also has museums featuring an eclectic array of history from the past 137 years.

The younger generation will get a glimpse of what the fair was like for previous generations.

Museum exhibits include The Historic Wooden Speedway, California Chrome - The Valley's Race Horse, Heritage Talks Documentary - Telling the Stories of the Past, History of the Brian I. Tatarian Grandstand and more.

There are also deals going to snag tickets at a discounted rate.

Right now at participating Save Mart and FoodMaxx stores, you can buy tickets at a discount.

Each one is $2 cheaper than at the gate, which is $12 for adults.

You can also get $7 off unlimited carnival ride wristbands.

The fair goes from Oct. 5 through Oct. 16. Check The Big Fresno Fair website for information on when the fair opens and closes as well as other fair attractions.