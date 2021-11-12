Housing Watch: New luxury apartment complex going up in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A sprawling, high-end apartment complex has been quickly taking shape near Copper River Country Club.Once complete, the developer of The Lark at Copper River said it will be the largest apartment complex in Fresno.The five-unit townhomes which greet you were designed to set the tone. Front porches, parallel parking.Mark VandenBerghe, president of VandenBerghe Properties, explained, "As you enter, you look like you're entering a single-family neighborhood."But 492 apartment units are in the process of being built at Friant and Copper. They'll start to become available to the public next year.VandenBerghe said, "This is the finest property apartment community in the Central Valley. Not just the Fresno-Clovis market, but really anywhere from Sacramento to Los Angeles, there's nothing like this."Vandenberghe flew in from the Bay Area to give Action News a tour and check on the progress of this massive project.A three-story leasing office will feature a gym, yoga studio and private offices residents can use.Mark said, "Our coffee shop will be over here and lounge over here with a fireplace."A resort-style pool will also be in place.He added, "Up on the roof, we have a roof deck with views of the Sierra and the San Joaquin River."Vandenberghe was encouraged to see how well another high-end complex, The Row, was received in Fresno."That is an absolutely wonderful project," he said. "They have 250 units, which rented up in six months in COVID. The strength of this market has made itself so evident."At this point, one-bedroom units might start at about $1800 a month.VandenBerghe wasn't worried about a shortage of people who can afford to live in a luxury complex."No, I'm not afraid of that," he said. "I think the demand far exceeds this."The townhomes are just about finished. Vandenberghe said he's just waiting for PG&E to turn on the power.A high-tech door entry will allow you to just type in a code.He added, "If someone comes in and tries to hack your numbers, there's actually a camera in there."The Lark is expected to be completed within two years.