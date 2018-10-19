HIGHWAY 99

$84 million approved to widen Highway 99 through Madera

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) --
A project to widen Highway 99 through the city of Madera is in the works.

More than $84 million in state funds was approved by the California Transportation Commission Wednesday night.

It would fund improvements for the eight-mile stretch of highway between Avenue 12 to Avenue 17.

Highway 99 would expand from four lanes to six lanes.

That's three lanes in each direction.

This is the busiest portion of Highway 99 in Madera County.

It's also one of the few remaining four-lane sections of the Golden State Highway through the San Joaquin Valley.

The project is expected to improve traffic congestion and safety.
