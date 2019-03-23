Hwy 269 to be closed in Fresno County from next week

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Starting next week - a portion of State Route 269 will be fully closed in Fresno County.This is video from when the area flooded a few months ago.Starting this Monday at 6 a.m., the roadway between State Route 198 and Palmer Avenue will be shut down.A semi-temporary detour will be put up in the area in the meantime.It's estimated to cause a delay of about 25 minutes to drivers.Here is the Caltrans notice: