FRESNO

Part of Ashlan to be closed in Northwest Fresno for High Speed Rail construction

Caltrans will be closing a portion of Ashlan Avenue in Fresno this weekend as work on the High-Speed Rail Project continues. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Caltrans will be closing a portion of Ashlan Avenue in Fresno this weekend as work on the High-Speed Rail Project continues.

Construction crews will be completing roadway transitions to shift traffic onto the newly constructed railroad overhead bridge.

The closures include Ashlan from Marty Avenue to just west of Golden State Boulevard, westbound Ashlan from Valentine to Marty, and the northbound 99 Ashlan Avenue off-ramp.

The closures will be in effect starting at eight Friday night until six Monday morning.
